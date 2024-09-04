The International Council on Monument and Sites (ICOMOS), a nongovernment body that works to preserve cultural heritage sites, has called on the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture to halt its redevelopment plans that would demolish newly-discovered Meiji Era (1868-1912) remains.

In a letter addressed to relevant authorities, ICOMOS President Teresa Patricio urged the city to suspend excavations and construction, and to start discussions with experts on how to preserve the 133-year-old remains of Moji Station.

“ICOMOS deeply regrets and is disappointed by the city authority’s disregard for this cultural heritage of national and international importance,” Patricio wrote in the letter.