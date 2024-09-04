The International Council on Monument and Sites (ICOMOS), a nongovernment body that works to preserve cultural heritage sites, has called on the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture to halt its redevelopment plans that would demolish newly-discovered Meiji Era (1868-1912) remains.
In a letter addressed to relevant authorities, ICOMOS President Teresa Patricio urged the city to suspend excavations and construction, and to start discussions with experts on how to preserve the 133-year-old remains of Moji Station.
“ICOMOS deeply regrets and is disappointed by the city authority’s disregard for this cultural heritage of national and international importance,” Patricio wrote in the letter.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.