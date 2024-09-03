Russian leader Vladimir Putin is poised to meet with Mongolia’s president and other senior officials despite calls for his arrest under a warrant from the International Criminal Court related to alleged war crimes.

Putin will meet Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa on Tuesday after arriving Monday night in the nation sandwiched between Russia and China. The two will discuss "issues of relations and cooperation,” the Mongolian government said without elaborating.

The visit is the first by Putin to a member state of the ICC since the warrant was issued last year over the abduction of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. As a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the court, Mongolia is obliged to implement the warrant and arrest Putin if he appears on its territory.