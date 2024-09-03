James Reynolds, a seasoned typhoon-chaser and video producer based in Japan, has built a career of venturing into the eye of nature's most ferocious storms. While many document the aftermath, Reynolds thrives on capturing the raw, untamed power of a storm in real time, positioning himself at the center of the action.

As Typhoon Shanshan bore down on Japan last week, Reynolds was there, braving the elements to get a firsthand experience of the storm's fury.

The Japan Times spoke with him to gain insight into what it was like to be in the heart of Shanshan, referred to as Typhoon No. 10 by the Meteorological Agency, as it unleashed its power on the Kyushu region.