Kakogawa Gakuen, a juvenile correctional facility for young men in western Japan, incorporates dog training into its correctional education curriculum, with support from a nonprofit organization.

According to the Justice Ministry's Osaka Regional Correction Headquarters, it is uncommon for a juvenile correctional institution in Japan to implement animal-assisted therapy independently as part of its correctional education.

An official involved in the program highlighted its importance, saying, "Interaction with animals plays a valuable role in the rehabilitation of juveniles."