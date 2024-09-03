Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Seoul on Sept. 6-7 for a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yoon's office said on Tuesday.

The leaders will review progress on their efforts to step up cooperation between the countries and discuss ways to deepen their partnership ahead of Kishida's resignation this month, Yoon's office said.

"Both sides will look back on the achievements of cooperation they have made through 11 rounds of summits and discuss the future direction of development of bilateral, regional and global cooperation," it said in a statement.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has made it a diplomatic priority to mend ties with Japan and improve security cooperation to tackle North Korea's military threats, bringing about a thaw in often icy relations between the neighbors.

Yoon's outreach has also paved the way for South Korea, Japan and the United States to strengthen trilateral security cooperation, culminating in a historic summit between the three leaders in Camp David last year.

Kishida has announced he will step down in September choosing to end a three-year term marred by political scandals and rising costs of living. Yoon said last week that cooperation with Japan and the United States would continue despite imminent change in leaders in Tokyo and Washington.

Kishida is expected to provide constructive advice for his successor on foreign policy and future development of bilateral ties based on his experience, Yoon's office said in the statement.