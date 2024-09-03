The government will promote a "new perception of dementia" to offer hope to those living with the syndrome, according to a draft plan.

The government's draft of a basic plan to achieve a society in which people with dementia can live with ease was broadly approved by an expert panel on Monday.

The plan, which incorporates opinions from dementia sufferers, sets four priority targets, including utilizing new insights and technologies, and calls on local governments to draw up their own plans for helping people with dementia. It is expected to be approved by the Cabinet in autumn.

The plan, drafted based on the basic law on dementia, which took effect in January, covers roughly five years through fiscal 2029.

It proposes that the public gain a new perception of dementia, viewing it not as a condition rendering sufferers capable of doing very little for themselves but as something with which people can continue to live as they like in places where they are used to living.

The three other priority targets are gaining the understanding of the public, respecting the wishes of dementia sufferers and making it possible for sufferers and their families to live comfortably while helping and being helped by others.

Indicators to be used for assessing whether the targets have been met include the number of trained caregivers for dementia sufferers.

The number of dementia cases is rising due to the rapid greying of the Japanese population.

Japan had around 4.43 million elderly dementia sufferers in 2022, according to a health ministry group estimate. Including those suffering from mild cognitive impairment, the figure may reach around 12 million people by 2040.