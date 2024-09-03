The South Korean police began investigating messaging app Telegram for the first time for its alleged negligence over deepfake-related sex crimes, Yonhap News reported, citing a briefing from the head of National Office of Investigation.

The probe was launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Police and like in other countries, Telegram has been uncooperative in sharing materials with the authorities, investigation office head Woo Jong-soo said, according to Yonhap on Monday. South Korea is doing its best to deploy its own investigating tools to extract the materials, Yonhap said, citing Woo.

The investigation comes less than a week after the South Korean government asked Telegram and other social media companies to delete deepfake images from their platforms after an increase in such content. President Yoon Suk-yeol last week described deepfake as a "clear crime" and ordered officials to take stern actions to counter it.