A year has passed since treated water containing trace amounts of tritium started to be released into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

While the move is said to have had no significant impact on the prices of fishery products, tourism or the surrounding environment, challenges remain, including a number of hurdles for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ decommissioning of its reactors and measures to reduce the generation of contaminated water.

One day in August, the high-spirited voices of local fishermen were heard at Hisanohama fishing port in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, as they unloaded fresh flounders, round greeneyes and other fish caught off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, known as Joban-mono — or seafood from the Joban northeastern Japan coastal region.