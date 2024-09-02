Fifteen years after its launch, Japan's lay judge system, which allows members of the public to participate in criminal trials, continues to grapple with a high refusal rate among candidates.

With the age of majority lowered in the country, 18- and 19-year-olds became eligible to serve as lay judges last year, highlighting the growing need for educational initiatives in schools, such as mock trials, to foster a better understanding of the judiciary.

However, the percentage of candidates who decline the role has remained high in recent years. One expert noted, "It's essential to implement measures that alleviate the psychological and physical burden on lay judges."