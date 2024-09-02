Myanmar's military government will conduct a nationwide population and household census in October, state media said on Monday, paving the way for a promised election next year amid raging conflict across swathes of the country.

The census data collected from Oct. 1 to 15 will be used to hold a general election next year, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing told a meeting on Sunday, state media reported.

"The census can be used in compilation of correct and accurate voter lists which is a basic need for successfully holding a free and fair multi-party democratic general election," he said separately in a televised speech on Sunday.