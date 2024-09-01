Japan introduced a system Sunday to oblige businesses to report health damage from supplements and other food products labeled as having specific health benefits and tokuho foods with health improvement effects to authorities including the Consumer Affairs Agency.

The measure is aimed at enabling administrative authorities to quickly grasp related information and prevent the spread of health damage, in the wake of health problems caused by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's supplements containing its beni kо̄ji red fermented rice.

According to the agency, businesses were previously asked to report health damage under related guidelines, but there were no clear deadlines.