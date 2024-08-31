A summer house in the countryside east of Kyiv now offers Heorhii Samofalov a safer and more stable life than his high rise apartment in the Ukrainian capital. He doesn't need to use an elevator and has access to an uninterrupted supply of water and other amenities.

"Power issues made it extremely challenging to reach the thirteenth floor,” the 75-year-old retiree said. "It’s a problem even to make tea, as everything runs on electricity.’’ In contrast, his place in the countryside about 80 kilometers from Kyiv has a stove for heating and gas for cooking.

Russia’s massive attacks on Ukraine’s power grid have forced many like him to consider their options as a grim winter without heating looms.