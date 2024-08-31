A group of Hyogo Prefectural Assembly members plans to submit a no-confidence motion against Gov. Motohiko Saito over his alleged power harassment to the assembly's session in September, sources said Saturday.

The fourth-largest group in the local assembly has nine members, mainly those belonging to the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the leading opposition party.

Hyogo residents' distrust of the governor has "reached a climax," said Shiho Mukaiyama, policy chief of the group. She indicated a plan to seek cooperation from other groups, saying, "We hope all groups in the assembly will submit a no-confidence motion with a determination."

For its passage, the no-confidence motion needs to be supported by three-fourths or more of assembly members present at a meeting for voting. If passed, Saito would have to choose between resigning as governor or dissolving the assembly.

Saito denied the alleged workplace bullying in his sworn testimony at a special investigation committee of the assembly Friday. In the testimony, the governor, among other things, defended his decision to punish a prefectural employee who had compiled documents accusing him of power harassment.