A Chinese Navy survey ship entered Japanese territorial waters off Kagoshima Prefecture early Saturday, the Defense Ministry in Tokyo announced, just days after Japan strongly protested the first entry into its airspace by a Chinese military aircraft.

The ministry said the Chinese Shupang-class vessel’s entry into the territorial waters southwest of Kagoshima’s Kuchinoerabu Island was the 13th time since last September that the Chinese Navy had publicly announced its entry into Japanese waters, saying the moves were “cause for concern.”

The Chinese ship, which entered the waters around 6 a.m. before departing nearly two hours later, was monitored by Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels and aircraft.