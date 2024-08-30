Donald Trump has been accused of deserting the anti-abortion movement as he seeks to negate attacks by Kamala Harris over one of the most polarizing issues of the U.S. election.

The Republican nominee brags often about his role in overturning the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

But — under relentless fire from Harris and the Democratic Party, and with a majority of Americans supporting access to the procedure — the former president is now risking the ire of his right-wing base by claiming to promote "reproductive rights."