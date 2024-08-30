Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito on Friday told a powerful investigative panel that he may have been a “strict boss,” which he described as his working style, but avoided directly admitting to accusations of workplace bullying and other misconduct.

Saito was testifying under oath to the prefectural assembly’s investigative panel, which has the authority to summon relevant parties to testify or ask them to submit necessary documents. The governor faces criminal punishment if he offers a false statement.

"People probably think I'm a strict boss," he said. "It's been my way to be strict during work, so prefectural officials may have a lot of opinions on that."