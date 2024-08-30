Public prosecutors plan to indict former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Megumi Hirose without arrest over alleged fraud in relation to the salary for a publicly paid secretary, it was learned Friday.

Hirose left the ruling party and resigned as a member of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, after the scandal came to light.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office conducted searches of Hirose's office, home and other locations on suspicion of fraud. It also interviewed her and her secretary with their consent.