Venture capitalists pledging support for Kamala Harris' White House campaign listed priorities in a survey released on Wednesday that include women's reproductive rights, climate change and a friendlier stance toward startups.

Of about 800 venture capitalists who signed an open letter of support, 225 chose to detail their reasons for endorsing the Democratic candidate and the policies they favor in a survey.

Nearly all of the 225 thought it was a mistake for the Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized abortion rights. Some felt this hurt women at work.