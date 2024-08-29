Supporters of Venezuela's political opposition and backers of the ruling party each held rallies on Wednesday to mark the one-month anniversary of July's disputed presidential election, as arrests of opposition figures continued.

Venezuela's electoral council and its top court have proclaimed President Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, as the winner of the July 28 election, but has not published complete voting tallies. Venezuela's opposition has published its own tallies showing a landslide win for its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

The disagreement has sparked international calls for the release of full tallies, deadly protests, and moves by authorities to arrest opposition figures and journalists.