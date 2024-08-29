National Police Agency data has shown that 28,330 elderly people living alone died at home across Japan between January and June.

It took two weeks or longer for police to recognize the death in 4,913 cases, or 17.3% of the total, according to the data from the agency's survey to understand the situation of the issue of loneliness and isolation, which the government is working to address.

In the first half of 2024, police nationwide handled a total of 102,965 bodies, including those left by suicides.

Of them, 37,227 were individuals living alone who died at home. Those aged 65 or older made up 76.1% of the cases, while 473 cases were in their 20s or younger and 71 were cases whose identities could not be determined.

Their deaths were recognized by police within the day or the day after in 39.7% of the cases. Meanwhile, 19.8% took two to three days, 12.5% four to seven days, 8.8% eight to 14 days, and 19.3% at least 15 days. For 2.7%, at least 91 days were necessary.

Cases in which it took a long time for a death to be recognized were notable among those under 65.