Following weeks of speculation, former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda officially launched his leadership bid for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday, eyeing a comeback that might help turn the tables for the country’s largest opposition party.

Less than 12 years after he resigned as prime minister, Noda said he’s ready to take the reins again.

“I have made up my mind that I will seek to become prime minister again,” Noda told reporters, speaking from Tsudanuma station in Chiba prefecture where he gave his first-ever stump speech when he ran for a seat in Chiba’s prefectural assembly 38 years ago. “I believe it is my role to pave the way for us to regain power.”