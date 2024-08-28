The U.S. special counsel investigating Donald Trump is pressing ahead with prosecuting the former president on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election after facing a recent setback from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed an updated indictment that removes several pages of allegations following the high court’s blockbuster decision finding Trump at least partially immune from prosecution related to his official acts as president.

Smith has decided against pursuing a major court hearing to present evidence before the Nov. 5 election.