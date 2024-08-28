Statistics show that Germany's east has done fairly well in catching up with the wealthier west over the past decade but that success has done little to dispel economic pessimism that has helped fuel the rise of anti-establishment parties.

Ahead of elections in three eastern states starting on Sept.1, two parties— one far-right and one economically far-left — are polling together between 40% and 50%, with a recent study showing half of east Germans convinced their region was economically stagnating.

The study, by economic institute IW also showed a fifth of people in the east felt they were being left behind.