Israeli security forces freed a male hostage who had been held in Gaza since Oct. 7, from an underground tunnel Hamas used.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin Arab Israeli from the town of Rahat, was found by special forces in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet, the country’s internal intelligence agency.

Alkadi, a father of 11, was in a stable condition and transferred to a hospital, they said.