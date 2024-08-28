Japan will start in fiscal 2025 to support single women who move to rural areas from Tokyo to get married, informed sources have said.

The plan is aimed at helping women who are interested in relocating at a time when the population of young women in the countryside is shrinking while Tokyo becomes more overpopulated.

The government plans to earmark funds needed for the initiative under its budget for the fiscal year starting in April 2025, sources said. Specifically, it will expand an existing subsidy program for local governments providing up to ¥1 million ($7,000) to those who move from Tokyo's 23 wards.