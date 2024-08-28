The Osaka Prefectural Government's revised ordinance to eliminate organized crime groups came into force on July 1, enabling immediate penalties against such groups and businesses with ties to them, including construction companies, if payoffs are confirmed to have taken place.

The ordinance aims to sever financial ties between organized crime groups and the construction industry, particularly as large-scale construction work is underway in preparation for the opening of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka next April and an integrated resort, including a casino, is also expected in the city around autumn 2030.

"We will ensure that no funds flow to organized crime groups during the expo," a senior official from the prefectural police department said.