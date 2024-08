A zoo in Saitama Prefecture is seeking donations to improve the living conditions of its colony of quokkas, dubbed "the happiest animal in the world" as the marsupial appears to be smiling.

The Saitama Children's Zoo in the city of Higashimatsuyama is the only place in Japan where people can see quokkas, a member of the kangaroo family.

While the animal has become popular around the world for its cute appearance, it is feared to be on the verge of extinction.