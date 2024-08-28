The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday that it will seek a record general-account budget of ¥34.3 trillion ($237 billion) for fiscal 2025, which begins in April, up 1.4% from the previous year.

The amount was pushed up by increasing social security costs that reflect the country's aging population.

The final budget, however, is expected to be even bigger because the ministry will request funding for measures to combat rising prices and promote wage hikes without specifying exact amounts of necessary funds.

In the budget request, ¥35.8 billion will be sought to accelerate digital transformation in the field of medical and nursing care services, such as promoting the use of electronic medical records.

For measures to resolve doctor shortages in some departments and in rural areas and enhance regional medical services, the ministry wants to secure ¥91.5 billion.

The money will be used to improve health care workers' work environment and train nurses so that they will be able to give some medical treatment without a doctor's supervision.

The request also includes ¥141.5 billion for measures to support workers trying to balance work with child and elderly care.

Specifically, the ministry will promote the introduction of diverse work styles and statuses for regular employees, such as telework and a status with restrictions on job categories and responsibilities. Also planned is assistance to small companies in improving the work environment.