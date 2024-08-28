Manabu Horii, who quit the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July amid allegations of an election law violation, has decided to resign as a House of Representatives lawmaker, sources said Tuesday.

The Tokyo prosecutor's office is considering a summary indictment against Horii on charges of violating the public offices election law by allegedly making funeral offerings to voters in his constituency in Hokkaido around 2022.

Horii, a former speed skater who won a bronze medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics, was first elected to the Lower House in 2012. He has since served as parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs and state minister of the Cabinet Office.

In the LDP, Horii belonged to a faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The faction was at the center of a high-profile slush fund scandal, in which he failed to report a total of ¥21.96 million in political funds between 2018 and 2022.