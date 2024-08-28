Thailand’s most prominent businessmen, politicians and diplomats turned up at a dinner event last week to listen to former leader Thaksin Shinawatra share his vision for the nation. It was the clearest sign yet of the influence he is likely to wield over his daughter’s administration.

Among those making a beeline to greet the 75-year-old politician were Thailand’s top billionaires Sarath Ratanavadi and Dhanin Chearavanont. The event organizer had to turn down requests for more invites to the dinner, which came less than a week after Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 38, won a parliament vote to become Thailand’s youngest-ever prime minister.

"As a father, I care for my daughter and must help her, but I won’t be interfering in her duties as prime minister,” Thaksin, said at the dinner attended by 1,500 people. "But I also can’t stay still and look at problems in the country without caring either.”