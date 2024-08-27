Vivienne Vetter is furious at what she says is an unchecked flood of refugees into her German city of Solingen, blaming it for a deadly knife rampage by a Syrian man.

But Turkish man and Solingen local Kadir Ayten is more concerned Friday's attack at a festival will widen social divisions and cause Germans to become ever more wary of foreigners.

The differing reactions highlight how the attack that killed three and wounded eight is fueling an already bitter debate about immigration policy, and could further boost the resurgent far right.