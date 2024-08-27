Israeli officials and media reacted with satisfaction on Monday after a long-expected missile attack by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement appeared to have been largely thwarted by pre-emptive Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

Both Hezbollah and Israel seemed content to let Sunday's attack, in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut last month, count as settled for the moment.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said that while Hezbollah has suffered a "crushing blow" from the Israeli strikes, a longer-lasting solution is still needed.