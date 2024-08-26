A welfare workshop in the city of Fukuoka is equipping people with developmental and mental disorders with skills related to information technology systems development in an effort to improve their employment prospects.

The project by Shomeikai involves the adoption of a cutting-edge software development methodology that lets users work in a team and support one another.

People involved in running the project say they aim to create a system that enables people with disabilities to gain high value-added skills and attain similar levels of income as those working for companies or government agencies.