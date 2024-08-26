The Self-Defense Forces will end their disaster relief mission for the Jan. 1 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula at the end of this month, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Monday.

The mission is already the SDF's longest disaster response operation.

Currently, about 120 SDF members are engaged in providing bathing services to affected people in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

"The disaster relief mission will end at the end of August in line with the resumption of private-sector bathing services and the restoration of the water supply," Kihara said.