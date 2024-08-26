Digital minister Taro Kono entered the Liberal Democratic Party presidential race Monday, emphasizing his international credentials and domestic reform of the economy.

Running the race for a third time, he faces a crowded field of candidates and questions about whether he can garner sufficient support. He follows LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, who announced his candidacy last Saturday, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, who did the same last Monday. More are likely to enter the race in the coming days, including former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is expected to declare his bid Friday.

Kono, a former foreign and defense minister who graduated from Georgetown University, said that the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election is unique because of its importance beyond Japan.