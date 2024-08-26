With the COVID-19 pandemic over, nationwide stump speeches are expected to return for next month's leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, though under tight security following a string of events such as the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Seeing its fortunes decline due to a slush fund scandal, the LDP hopes to achieve a turnaround by attracting public attention to the Sept. 27 party election amid speculation that the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the parliament, may be dissolved for a general election this autumn.

The official campaign period for the September election to pick a successor to outgoing LDP President Fumio Kishida, who is also set to resign as prime minister, is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12.