A series of gold bullion scam cases targeting elderly people have been reported in Aichi and other prefectures since June, with losses ranging from ¥8 million ($55,500) to ¥100 million, and authorities are trying to raise awareness.

“This is an unprecedented scheme, and we expect it to continue,” investigators said.

In early July, a woman in her 70s in Nagoya received a phone call from an automated system claiming to be from the internal affairs ministry’s telecommunications bureau.