As China seeks to race ahead in humanoid robot development, its supply chains showcased cheaper and innovative parts at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, but some executives warn that the industry has yet to improve product reliability.

Wisson Technology (Shenzhen), known for its flexible robotic manipulators, doesn’t depend on motors and reducers — transmission devices commonly used in robotics — but instead uses 3D-printed plastics and relies on pneumatic artificial muscles to power its robots.

This less expensive form of production allows it to price its flexible arms at about one-tenth that of traditional robotic arms, said Cao Wei, an investor in Wisson through venture capital firm Lanchi Ventures, in which he is a partner.