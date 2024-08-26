China's actions in the South China Sea are "patently illegal," the Philippines' defense secretary said Monday, following a clash in disputed waters on Sunday over what Manila said was a resupply mission for fishermen.

"We have to expect these kinds of behavior from China because this is a struggle. We have to be ready to anticipate and to get used to these kinds of acts of China which are patently illegal as we have repeatedly said," Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters.

Manila's South China Sea task force accused Chinese vessels of ramming and using water canons near Sabina shoal against a Philippine fisheries vessel transporting food, fuel and medicine for Filipino fishermen.