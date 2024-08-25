A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German town of Solingen has been taken into police custody, a state official told German television on Saturday, some 24 hours after the attack that killed three people.

North Rhine-Westphalia's interior minister Herbert Reul told the ARD broadcaster that he was "a bit relieved" after authorities spent the day following a "hot lead" that lead to the arrest.

The Islamic State group earlier claimed responsibility for Friday's knife attack that also wounded eight people.