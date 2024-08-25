The welfare ministry plans to strengthen support for introducing robots into nursing care facilities to improve work efficiency in fiscal 2025, informed sources said.

The ministry plans to add to the list of equipment covered by its subsidies devices for nutrition management and instruments for care of people with dementia. It will include related expenses in its budget request for fiscal 2025.

The nursing care industry is facing a chronic labor shortage against the backdrop of an aging society. The government is working to reduce the burden on care staff while maintaining the quality of care services by utilizing robots.