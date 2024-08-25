The Environment Ministry plans to provide the U.N. Environment Program with ¥100 million ($690,000) to help spread synergistic approaches to resolve environmental issues, such as global warming, and nature-related tasks, such as biodiversity conservation, informed sources said.

The funds, to be set aside under the ministry's fiscal 2025 budget request, are expected to be used for a study into model cases implemented by countries around the world.

At a UNEP-hosted U.N. Environment Assembly meeting held from the end of February to the beginning of March this year, a resolution urging members to adopt synergistic efforts was adopted. The resolution was submitted by Japan.

The resolution called on UNEP to gather model cases and share such information with member states and others.

At the next such meeting scheduled to be held in December 2025, UNEP is expected to report back on progress of such study.

The Japanese government is currently working on a program under which blue carbon, or carbon dioxide absorbed by seaweed and other marine plants, is counted as greenhouse gas emission cutbacks.

Japan aims to reduce greenhouse gas while preserving the ecosystem, with the ministry considering this program an example of a synergistic approach.