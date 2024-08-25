China plans to voice "serious concerns" on Taiwan and other security issues in upcoming talks with the United States, state media said Sunday.

"China will focus on expressing serious concerns, clarifying its firm stance, and making stern demands regarding the Taiwan issue, development rights, and China's strategic security," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a senior Foreign Ministry official.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is due to visit Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a bid to manage tensions ahead of U.S. elections in November.