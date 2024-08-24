Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed more "retribution" against Russia on Saturday and signed a law banning the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as the country celebrated its third independence day since the Russian invasion.

He also announced that 115 prisoners of war had been returned from Russia in a swap and thanked the United Arab Emirates for acting as an intermediary.

Zelenskyy released a video filmed in a forested border area from where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia on Aug. 6.