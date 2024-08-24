U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and announced a new round of military aid for Kyiv that the Pentagon valued at $125 million.

The call between the two leaders came ahead of Ukraine's independence day, and on the same day that Washington announced sweeping sanctions against hundreds of individuals and companies tied to Russia's invasion of the country.

"I am proud we will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine today," Biden said in a statement.