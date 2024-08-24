Typhoon Shanshan strengthened Saturday over waters near the Ogasawara Island chain, about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, the Meteorological Agency said, with the powerful storm forecast to move west and then veer northeastward, bringing strong winds and rain across a broad swath of Japan.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the storm had a central pressure of 980 hectopascals, with sustained winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour and maximum gusts of up to 180 kph.

Shanshan, referred to by the agency as Typhoon No. 10, is forecast to approach or make landfall on the islands of Honshu or Shikoku by Tuesday afternoon, with rough weather expected from western to eastern Japan through Wednesday before hitting the country’s northeastern areas late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by Hokkaido on Friday.

The storm could remain at typhoon strength for at least some time before weakening as it moves over land.

Authorities are urging residents near the typhoon's projected path to brace for strong winds and heavy rainfall. Areas further from the storm’s center could also face severe weather as Shanshan approaches.

Central Japan Railway, also known as JR Central, announced Friday that there may be suspensions or delays on the Tokaido Shinkansen line on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the typhoon. JR West also announced potential suspensions and delays across its services for Tuesday.