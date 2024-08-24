Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering running in next month's leadership election for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, people familiar with the matter have said.

Some party members are pinning their hopes on Noda, 67, for his conservative beliefs and rich political experience.

On Friday, Noda was asked again by a group of young and middle-ranking CDP lawmakers to enter the Sept. 23 leadership race.

Noda is drawing support from critics of incumbent CDP President Kenta Izumi, 50, and former CDP head Yukio Edano, 60, considered to be main contenders in the leadership race. Izumi is viewed by some as inexperienced and Edano as too liberal.

There are also expectations that if Noda wins, the CDP will deepen cooperation with two other opposition parties — Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.