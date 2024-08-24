Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said that his government will, by the end of this month, reveal a roadmap for additional measures to support fishery operators, which will be included in an economic package to be compiled this autumn.

The additional measures will be put in place to help fishery operators hurt by China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese marine products, which was introduced in response to Japan starting to release into the ocean tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, 2023.

With Saturday marking a year since the start of the treated water discharge from the meltdown-stricken plant in northeastern Japan, Kishida visited the Onahama fish market in Iwaki in Fukushima Prefecture.