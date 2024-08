A 21-year-old former university student implicated in a string of robberies across the country has denied that he killed an elderly woman during one of them in the city of Komae, western Tokyo, in January 2023.

While the defendant, Issei Nakanishi, has admitted to committing robberies, he denied the charge of manslaughter on Wednesday, the first day of his trial.

The trial, which is being heard at the Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch, is the first one related to the Komae case.