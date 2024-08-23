Thailand became the first country in Asia to detect the new mutated strain of mpox virus, as the pathogen spreads to more geographies after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak in Africa a new global health emergency.

The patient who tested positive for clade Ib was a European man who arrived in Bangkok last week from Africa, according to the Department of Disease Control of Thailand’s health ministry.

Authorities have identified 43 close contacts of the 66-year-old patient and put them under surveillance.